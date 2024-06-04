Play Brightcove video

Author Sophie Cousens talks about her bestselling book 'This Time Next Year' and how it has become a major film. Image credit: Signature / Protagonist

A Jersey author has seen her New York Times bestselling novel turned into a major film.

Sophie Cousens' critically acclaimed romantic comedy book 'This Time Next Year' focuses on two characters - Minnie and Quinn - who were born in the same hospital, one minute apart.

When they meet each other at a New Year's Eve party, Minnie is convinced that Quinn has stolen all her luck in life and he tries to make it up to her.

That storyline is now being retold by a star-studded cast in a film available online, including through digital streaming giant Apple TV.

Sophie explains: "When any author sits down in their bedroom to pen a novel you're just grateful if a few hundred people buy it, let alone if it gets turned into a screenplay.

"There's Lucien Laviscount from Emily in Paris, Sophie Cookson from Kingsman, Golda Rosheuvel from Bridgerton, so it's such an amazing cast."

Lucien Laviscount and Sophie Cookson star in the new film. Credit: PA

Working alongside British film editor Nick Moore whose back catalogue includes Notting Hill, Love Actually and Bridget Jones's Baby, Sophie says she has embraced the challenge to take her characters and portray them on screen.

She explains: "Novelists are always prone to putting too much dialogue in so it's something I had to unlearn, it's all about trying to tell a story through visuals.

"I loved the process of collaborating with producers, directors and amazing talent as well."

Sophie's second novel, 'Just Haven't Met You Yet', is based in her home of Jersey and may be next in line for a feature film with scenes potentially being shot locally.

She says: "It's in the early stages but I would love it to happen here because it's a love story for the island really.

"Until the cameras actually start rolling, getting a film together is such a jigsaw but we've got a script."

