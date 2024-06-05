The last remaining Channel Islands' D-Day veteran has met with King Charles III and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Ernest Thorne was at a special service in Portsmouth ahead of the historic Normandy Landings' 80th anniversary on Thursday 6 June.

The 100-year-old had the opportunity to speak with the King and was seen telling him he lives in Jersey, to which His Majesty responded by saying he had visited the island before.

Ernest was also seen making a joke to King Charles which appeared well-received as both laughed.

His Majesty the King is seen laughing with Jersey's Ernest Thorne. Credit: BBC Studios Events

The meeting comes ahead of the King's first overseas trip following his cancer diagnosis as he travels to France on Thursday 6 June for the anniversary.

He and Queen Camilla will visit Northern France to remember the sacrifice of thousands of men who lost their lives during the Normandy Landings.

As the head of the Armed Forces, the King feels it is his duty to lead the nation in honouring those men.

Ernest Thorne also had the chance to meet UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Credit: BBC Studios Events

The King was not the only one Ernest made laugh as he was also seen chatting to the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

In conversation, Mr Sunak says: "I spent the night on one of our Frigate Destroyers so I was the first Prime Minister in however many years to sleep the night on it and that was just some months ago."

Ernest goes on to joke about whether the Prime Minister had received a punishment whilst on board, asking: "They didn't threaten you with the keelhauling, did they?"

Mr Sunak replies humorously: "No they didn't, do you know what they gave me? A very nice breakfast. I served breakfast in the morning and it was very good."

Ernest continues to joke with the Prime Minister: "You didn't cook it, did you?"

A special portrait of Ernest was unveiled in Jersey last week as a permanent tribute to his time in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers and role during the Normandy Landings.

