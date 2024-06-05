Jersey has a higher proportion of road traffic casualties than mainland Great Britain, other British Islands, and many European countries, according to a new government report.

The Road Traffic Collision and Casualty Update for 2023 examined the road traffic collisions and casualties that occurred over numerous years.

In 2023, the States of Jersey Police responded to 932 collisions on the island's roads.

Of those, 214 casualties were recorded, with nearly a quarter of those being fatalities or seriously injured.

The report concluded that road safety programmes and changing road users' behaviour must be addressed to reduce road casualties.

214 Total casualties in 2023

932 Collisions attended to by States of Jersey Police in 2023

£1.7 million Spent from police resources responding to collisions in 2023

The data also found that more vulnerable road users were injured in Jersey than in Great Britain.

Vulnerable road users are mostly defined as people not in a motored vehicle (excluding motorcycle riders) as they are more susceptible to injury due to a lack of vehicular protection.

In 2022, only 39.2% of road casualties were vulnerable road users.

Between 2019 and 2023, almost two-thirds of road casualties were vulnerable road users.

'I'd encourage motorists to drive sensibly on the island, it doesn't take that long to get from A to B.' Constable Andy Jehan Credit: ITV Channel

Constable Andy Jehan said the statistics were "very disappointing" but Jersey's road network is very different from other countries.

He explained: "We have a lot of roads that don't have pavements; we have very limited cycling infrastructure.

"There's a number of pieces of work that we can do to mitigate those incidents, but the road network, road conditions, and people driving too fast [play a factor]."

Constable Jehan added that the government will also aim to release a collision reduction strategy before the end of this year.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...