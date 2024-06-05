Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Alex Spiceley explains how to nominate someone

The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards is one of the biggest events in the showbiz calendar but it is real people, not celebrities, who are the stars of the show.

One islander will be named ITV Channel's Regional Fundraiser of the Year and be invited to attend a glitzy awards ceremony in London.

They will also be in with a chance of winning the overall ITV Regional Fundraiser of the Year accolade.

Rob Mason won ITV Channel's last Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser Award for raising thousands of pounds in memory of his daughter Kezia. Credit: ITV Channel

Last year, Rob Mason from Jersey won the prize in the Channel Islands.

Ever since his daughter Kezia took her own life in March 2022, Rob has been raising awareness about youth mental health and suicide prevention.

He has also been fundraising tirelessly during that time and set up a fund in his daughter's name last year.

Nominate your unsung heroes for a Pride of Britain Award:

Only individuals can be nominated and they must be aged 18 or over.

Anyone under the age of 18 who is nominating someone else has to get permission from a parent or guardian beforehand.

The closing date for nominations is Sunday 11 August 2024 at 11:59pm.

Nominations can be submitted online here.

Full terms and conditions, as well as our privacy notice, are available via this link.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...