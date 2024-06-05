Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Kate Prout has been along to train with 10-year-old Isabella who is planning to climb Scafell Pike

A 10-year-old girl from Guernsey is planning to climb England's tallest mountain to raise money in memory of one of her parents who died from cancer.

Isabella Robilliard's father Steve had planned on climbing Scafell Pike before he started chemotherapy but Isabella will now be taking on the nearly 1000-metre peak in the Lake District alongside her mother and uncle.

Isabella says: "I know my Daddy will be very happy and when I reach the top he will be very proud of me.

"He will be laughing at my mother, we are going to leave bottles of champagne for her halfway down to convince her to keep going."

As part of her training, Isabella has already managed to reach the 251-metre-high summit of Arthur's Seat, an ancient volcano in Scotland but she downplays the achievement.

Isabella adds: "I haven't fallen yet except when we climbed Arthur's Seat and then my body said it's time to tumble.

"That one was only a hill, it doesn't count as a mountain."

Steve died at Guernsey's Les Bourgs Hospice in 2023 and Liz Stonebridge from the charity says she admires Isabella's determination.

Liz explains: "It's just incredible. Scafell Pike is one of the three peaks so for any adult it would be a challenge and even more so for a 10-year-old.

"But it's not just that, it's the fact she's taking time to put in all this training and really building up to it."

Isabella has raised more than £2,000 for the Hospice so far.

