'Can't park there': Boat temporarily closes Victoria Avenue during morning traffic
Parts of Jersey's Victoria Avenue were closed this morning after a boat blocked part of the road.
Police were called to First Tower at 6am, after reports of a boat coming loose from its trailer.
The East-bound lane was closed to commuters whilst the boat was towed away for repair.
Nobody was injured in the incident and the road has since reopened.
