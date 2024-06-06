Parts of Jersey's Victoria Avenue were closed this morning after a boat blocked part of the road.

Police were called to First Tower at 6am, after reports of a boat coming loose from its trailer.

A crane was used to hoist the boat onto the trailer to be removed. Credit: ITV Channel

The East-bound lane was closed to commuters whilst the boat was towed away for repair.

Nobody was injured in the incident and the road has since reopened.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...