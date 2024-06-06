Channel Islanders commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day

People across the Channel Islands will commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day today (Thursday 6 June).

Beacon lightings, memorial services, and wreath laying will be observed by islanders throughout the day to thank the service of the men and women involved in D-Day.

There will be a large ceremony at Jersey's Cenotaph at midday where Ernest Thorne, the last registered Normandy veteran in the Channel Islands, will lay a wreath.

It coincides with the official Normandy commemorations that will begin at 7:25am, the same time the beach invasion commenced in 1944.

Five officials from the Channel Islands will be in attendance in France, including Guernsey's Chief Minister Deputy Lyndon Trott and Jersey's External Relations Minister, Deputy Ian Gorst.

Beacons will also be lit across the islands, to celebrate the 'light of Peace' that followed World War Two.

When will services take place in the Channel Islands... Jersey At 12:30pm, the D-Day memorial service will begin at The Cenotaph.

His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister Deputy Lyndon Farnham will be in attendance.

At 8:30pm, the D-Day commemorative service at Noirmont Point will take place.

The service will culminate with the Bailiff, Sir Timothy Le Cocq, lighting Jersey's beacon.

External Relations Minister Ian Forst and Deputy Bailiff Robert MacRae will attend D-Day commemorations in Normandy. Guernsey Guernsey's beacon will by lit at 9:15pm at the top of Castle Cornet by His Excellency the Lieutenant-Governor Richard Cripwell.

The lighting will be a private event to celebrate organisers of the Liberation Day events, but the community is encouraged to watch outside the castle walls.

Chief Minister Lyndon Trott, Bailiff Richard McMahon, and External Relations Minister Jonathan Le Tocq will attend D-Day commemorations in Normandy. Alderney A beacon will be lit on the Butes at 9:15pm.

People will be invited to hear a proclamation read by the Town Crier as an act of solidarity.

The States of Alderney have stated: "Given our proximity to our French neighbours and the tragedy that unfolded on our Island, the event has particular significance to us." Sark The Chief Pleas will raise a flag to mark the Normandy Landings at 8:30am.

Major Christopher Beaumont, the 23rd Seigneur of Sark, has confirmed a commemorative dinner will also take place.

A beacon will also be lit at the Sark Old Hall.

Operation Overlord saw around 4,000 ships and landing craft descend onto five beaches at Normandy.

About 132,500 troops were involved, along with the Women’s Royal Naval Service (or the “Wrens”) branch of the British Royal Navy, who worked as switchboard operators, signallers, coders, writers, electricians, drivers and mechanics.

