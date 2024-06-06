Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Kate Prout has been speaking to Guernsey's Lieutenant Governor about the extraordinary logistics of the D-Day landings.

Richard Cripwell served in the Middle East, and Afghanistan and acted as Head of Surveillance and Strategic transition in other conflicts.

He said: "It's an extraordinary operation. I mean, quite rightly, the focus is on the day itself. D-Day.

"But the planning to bring that about to bring 160,000 people to a point on a day took years and not simply the planning, the requirement to keep it secret and how they kept it secret."

Mr Cripwell said he thinks the operation would be harder to do today, he explained: "Well, you'd have to do it in different ways.

"But I think the challenge of social media and so on, I think we've made it extraordinarily difficult to keep the scale of the secret in the manner in which it was kept.

"And I think some of the things, of course, that were done to deceive the Germans at the time were almost certainly beyond what is acceptable these days."He shared some of his memories from the military, he said: "I've heard some extraordinary stories. The people who were there on the day are remarkable."They were just people doing a job at a time of national crisis. Some of them were aware of what was about to happen. Many of them weren't. Some of them set sail from England, not knowing what was about to happen.

"The Channel Islands were involved in it, the attacks were carried out on Guernsey and on Jersey to make sure that some of the German capability couldn't be used."He added: "It's clear reading the diaries of some of the people who were on the island at the time that they knew something was going on because of the flashes of light and the noise that was coming from France.

"So they were aware that something was happening. There was a clear air of excitement, but also of concern for what this meant for Guernsey and the bailiwick as a whole."

The Lieutenant Governor believes D-Day should continue to be remembered, he said: "Oh, absolutely. I think it's I mean, you can see the emotion building up with me now.""Firstly, because of the courage shown by people 163,000 people in that area on that day, whilst we say their names, they're not forgotten.

"And for some people, of course, this is still a memory. This is not history."

