Two tidal energy generators could be tested in Alderney waters

Two new tidal energy generators could be trialled in Alderney's waters.

Spiralis Energy has approached the States of Alderney and the island's Harbour Office to seek permission to test their new technology.

The device will not create usable energy during the trial, but will test its potential in the island's strong tidal flow during the winter months.

Alderney's Policy and Finance Committee (PFC) has confirmed its support in principle, but has asked the company for a detailed presentation before coming to a decision.

PFC Chairman Nigel Vooght says: "This is an opportunity for Alderney to use a small part of its tidal resources to show that Alderney is open for business as a tidal energy test site."

The Axial Skelter is made to survive 25 years in the ocean while generating tidal energy. Credit: Spiralis Energy

The proposal is asking for two of the power generating screws to be mounted on a floating platform in Alderney.

The 'Axial Skelter' is made from recycled plastic, only uses one moving part, and can be repaired locally with 3D printed parts.

Spiralis Energy will not be seeking financial aid from the States, who will instead consider a fee for the use of Alderney's waters for a maximum of 12 months.

The States of Alderney hopes the trial could lead to "economic opportunities and an additional source of renewable energy for Alderney".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...