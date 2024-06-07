To mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, a delegation from Jersey and Guernsey visited Normandy.

Deputy Bailiff Robert MacRae and Minister for External Relations Deputy Ian Gorst attended to represent Jersey.

Bailiff MacRae and Deputy Gorst attended the commemoration at the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer alongside His Majesty the King, President Macron and the veterans who returned to the beaches they landed on, on 6 June 1944.

Bailiff of Guernsey Sir Richard McMahon and Deputy Bailiff of Jersey Robert MacRae laid wreaths at the memorial of the Royal Engineers at Pegasus Bridge on the evening of D-Day's 80th anniversary.

The Deputy Bailiff said: “It is important that we never forget the service and sacrifice of those who fought to liberate Europe and secure for us the freedoms which we continue to enjoy today.”

Landing on 6 June 1944 was the late Clive Kemp of Jersey one of the Engineers, he also reached Pegasus Bridge on the same day, driving through enemy lines.

They went on to build a new bridge under constant German bombardment to allow the British and Allied forces to cross the river with vehicles and supplies to support the liberation of France and Europe.

