A 36-year-old man in Guernsey has been arrested on suspicion of making a bomb.

The British Army along with UK and Guernsey police have been involved in the operation that focused on a property on the Brock and Grange Road Junction.

The man is being held on suspicion of making or possessing explosive substances under suspicious circumstances.

Guernsey Police stated: "This property was known to contain a number of different chemicals, and the specialists from the UK were assisting our officers to assess what, if any, risk they presented, and to safely remove them.

"The work was carried out safely and without incident and enquiries are ongoing.”

