Woman from Jersey sentenced by Royal Court for grave and criminal assault

A 27-year-old woman from Jersey has been sentenced to four years and eight months for two offences of grave and criminal assault by Jersey's Royal Court.

Gabrielle Linstead pleaded guilty to both of the two offences which took place in 2022 and 2023.

The first offence took place in July 2022 at a home in St Helier during an alcohol-related incident and whilst on bail for the first assault.

Linstead committed a further domestic abuse attack on another person in October 2023.

Both victims required hospital treatment following the attacks.

