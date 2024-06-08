Passengers will no longer be able to travel through Jersey Airport with liquids over 100ml in their hand luggage.

The temporary ban comes into effect from Sunday 9 June.

Ports of Jersey, alongside a number of regional UK airports, took the decision following a directive from the UK Department for Transport.

T he UK Department for Transport says the restrictions will "enable further improvements to be made to the new checkpoint system" and is "not in response to a specific threat".

All of the airports impacted had been allowed to scrap the 100ml liquid limit after introducing high-tech CT scanners.

There has been no indication when the restrictions will be lifted.

Although passengers are limited to a maximum of 100ml of liquid per container, liquids will not have to be removed from hand luggage before going through security.

Liquids, gels or pastes will be allowed in containers exceeding 100ml if required for medical purposes , however, these will be subjected to additional screening methods.