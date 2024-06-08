Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Roisin Gauson went to see the re-opening of the island...

Lihou Island has reopened to visitors after being closed for seven months following damage by Storm Ciarán.

Lihou House, which provides accommodation for schools and youth groups visiting the island was left uninhabitable following the storm.

Lihou Warden, Steve Sarre re-opened the nature reserve and Lihou House as he marks his fifth anniversary as its keeper.

Children from St Mary, St Michael and Melrose School in Guernsey have been among the first to visit.

In October 2023, the charity became a victim of Storm Ciaran which meant all overnight stays were put on hold.

However, school children from Guernsey have been some of the first to stay following its opening, one said: “We’re going to be staying overnight so that’s fun and also we’re going to do tonnes of activities as well.”

Another shared their enthusiasm, they said: “I’m excited to swim in the Venus Pool.”

“We’re doing a scavenger hunt and archery and orienteering and beach art and rock pooling, it’s going to be fun.”

Children from Guernsey are some of the first to stay overnight since the reopening Credit: ITV Channel

Lihou Warden, Steve Sarre says he is thrilled to see the island buzzing once more.

H e said: “It’s been down to the wire to get the house done, we are not 100% done, but we are thereabouts so we’re ok to open and yeah, it’s brilliant to be back in the swing of things.

"It’s a fantastic charity to work for and the kids love it. It’s brilliant.”

He added: “I think as a year four student, being your first time away from home, from your family and you get to spend your time in a great big dormed house with all your mates and go and do and do some fantastic activities, I think that’s amazing.

"I think that’s what makes Lihou for students. And I think for adults, the Venus Pool is a big draw.

"It’s a lovely walk around the island and it’s brilliant for ormers and fishing as well, so there’s plenty of boxes that you can tick.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...