Alastair Chalmers is through to the semi-finals of the European Championships in the men's 400m hurdles.

The Guernsey athlete secured his place after finishing seventh overall in his first race of the championships in Rome on Sunday 9 June.

However, his time of 49.71 was outside the Olympic qualifying mark of 48.70 seconds.

The 24-year-old still has an opportunity to secure a place at the Paris Olympics this summer during his semi-final race on Monday 8 June.

Chalmers went into the championships with a personal best of 48.88 seconds.

In 2022, Chalmers secured Guernsey's first-ever track medal at a Commonwealth Games.

He won bronze in Birmingham after running a 49.97 second race, just one second behind British Virgin Islands' gold-medalllist Kyron McMaster.