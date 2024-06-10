It is "likely" that a "very small proportion" of patients died as a result of rheumatology care in Jersey.

The island's Deputy Medical Director Simon West admitted that these cases from the past three years will be investigated further by the Viscount - Jersey's equivalent of the Coroner - after being reviewed by a group of independent medics and senior doctors.

D uring a scrutiny meeting, Panel Vice-Chair Deputy Jonathan Renouf asked: "Can I just clarify, when you say they've been sent to the Viscount, is that because the assessment of all the professionals involved is that it is possible or likely in fact that deaths were caused as a result of the treatment?"

Mr West responded: "That is correct."

He added that he cannot recall the exact number of referrals but around 90 out of 182 cases have been reviewed so far.

It follows a damning independent review of Jersey's Rheumatology Service that found the standard of care was "well below" acceptable levels after concerns were raised by a junior doctor.

Families will not be informed at this stage about whether their loved ones' deaths are being investigated.

Mr West explained: "That is the normal practice in terms of a review, a decision on whether something needs to be taken forward and then speaking to the family because otherwise we would be speculating."

Jersey's Chief Officer for Health and Social Care, Chris Bown, added: "It is possible that at the end of the day, the Viscount might decide there are no cases worth investigating."

Mr West replied: "That is why it would be unfair to speak to families and give them undue concern and raise anxieties."

Several other issues in health were raised at the scrutiny meeting.

Health funding

An extra £24 million of government money is needed to support healthcare in Jersey for 2024, with another £24 million in 2025, according to the Health and Social Services Minister.

Deputy Tom Binet told a panel of politicians that these figures are dependent on long-term savings being confirmed.

Deputy Renouf said: "It is concerning that the deficit in HCS [Health and Community Services] funding has ballooned from £18 million a few months ago to £24 million now.

"Clearly, not just States' members but the island is going to have to have a serious debate about healthcare funding going forward."

Women's health

While discussing women's health, the minister and his team were questioned on contraception, IVF treatment and the termination of pregnancies.

The panel learned that work on most changes to abortion law has been delayed until after the next island election in 2026 due to insufficient resources.

However, they are looking at bringing forward a key change before the end of 2024 to allow women on work permits to have the choice to terminate a pregnancy - they are currently unable to do so in Jersey.

Hospital pharmacy

Questions were raised by the scrutiny panel about the hospital pharmacy with seven new job vacancies created and an external review currently being conducted into the culture and processes.

Politicians also heard that the pharmacy dispenses around four times as many drugs as a UK hospital of similar size - around 50% of prescriptions could be given out by community pharmacists instead.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...