A 51-year-old man from Jersey has been jailed for four years and three months after he punched, kicked, slapped, throttled and spat on his partner at their home.

The Royal Court also sentenced John Sebastian Nicolle to a ten-year Domestic Abuse Protection Order and an indefinite notification order.

The sustained attack happened on Sunday 25 June 2023 when Nicolle began arguing with his partner, accusing her of spending too much money and poor timekeeping.

Nicolle lost his temper and spat in her face, kicking the table she was sitting at and causing her to fall backwards.

He went on to punch and slap her, bruising her eye.

Later that evening, Nicolle grabbed his partner and put both hands around her throat, throttling her for up to one minute.

The court heard that he later assaulted her further by punching her in the face and head which resulted in bruising to the back of her head.

As she was curled up in the fetal position on the floor, he kicked her chest, aggravating a previous injury.

Nicolle admitted to spitting at his partner and kicking the table but denied the rest of the assaults.

He pleaded not guilty to grave and criminal assault, arguing that the injuries were due to a wardrobe that they were assembling falling on her head.

However, he was convicted on Thursday 21 March 2024 following a trial.

Information about a range of support services across the Channel Islands is available here.

