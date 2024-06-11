Play Brightcove video

"I executed the perfect race" - Alastair Chalmers reflects on the European Championships in an interview with ITV News. Still picture credit: BBC Sport

A Guernsey athlete has narrowly missed out on qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games.

24-year-old 400m hurdler Alastair Chalmers was just 0.06 of a second away from booking his place in Paris this summer as he recorded a personal best time of 48.76 at the European Athletics Championships.

Chalmers says: "I executed the perfect race. I wouldn't change anything, I gave it my all.

"I fought and the boys I am running against are crazy good. I am that level and it was the hardest European final to qualify from in history, so I’ve got to take a lot of pride in how fast I ran and just go from there really."

Alastair's father Chris Chalmers adds: "Quite a lot of mixed emotions there, to run such a fantastic time, which on any other day would be wonderful, but to have missed out on the time by such a small margin, we are pretty mixed up at the moment."

Guernsey Athletics Development Officer Tom Druce shares the same sentiment: "Very tough, tough to take, but massive credit. He's done a great job again at a big Championship and he does always deliver on the big stage."

However, all is not lost as Chalmers is already preparing for another chance to qualify for the Olympics at a race in Finland next week.

