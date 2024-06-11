King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit the Channel Islands in July, the first such trip by a Monarch since 2005.

The two-day official visit will see the Royals first travel to Jersey on Monday 15 July before heading to the nearby island of Guernsey the following morning.

The King returned to public duties in late April after responding well to cancer treatment and recently attended events in the UK and France to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The Royals' trip to Jersey will include a special sitting of the island's States Assembly - where Deputy Bailiff Robert MacRae announced their upcoming visit to politicians on Tuesday morning.

More details of their itinerary will be shared closer to the time but it is expected that there will be opportunities for the public to see them, with the visit focusing on Jersey's capital St Helier.

The King's representative on the island, Lieutenant-Governor Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd, says: "Their visit is a reflection of the ancient and very personal relationship which has existed between Jersey, as one of the Crown's oldest possessions, and the Monarch which stretches back eight centuries.

"The binding benefits of this special relationship remain as strong as ever and I know their Majesties are looking forward greatly to their visit next month."

The official branding for the Royal visit to Jersey in July has also been revealed. Credit: Jersey's Bailiff

The King and Queen will then travel to Guernsey where their programme will include elements that showcase the community and the smaller islands of Alderney and Sark.

Their visit will also involve a special sitting of the States of Deliberation and a centuries-old ceremony paying homage to His Majesty on St Peter Port's seafront which the public will be invited to watch.

Their Majesties will then head to the Crown Pier to learn more about Guernsey's environment and heritage.

Chief Minister, Deputy Lyndon Trott, says: "As is well known, His Majesty also has a special interest in global efforts to combat climate change.

"We are looking forward to showcasing our initiatives to support those efforts and promote sustainability across a range of sectors."

Jersey and Guernsey are self-governing Crown Dependencies and not part of the UK, they elect their own parliaments and have separate legal systems but the Sovereign acts as the Head of State.

