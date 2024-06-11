Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel reporter Roisin Gauson meets Robin and asks Guernsey Airport why his walking stick was confiscated

A passenger with mobility issues saw his walking stick confiscated by security staff at Guernsey Airport.

Robin Hooper regularly uses one to help him stay steady on his feet, particularly when travelling from his home in Alderney to Guernsey for medical appointments.

Robin's wife Jill says he has used this walking stick or a similar one for years, travelling through Guernsey, UK and overseas airports without any issues.

However, on this occasion, Robin says security staff were "very aggressive", told him it was a banned item and took it off him.

Robin explains: "The reason I need the stick is that I have balance problems and if I turn suddenly, I often wobble and look like I'm drunk. To me, it's absolutely vital."

He wants to raise awareness so that others are not caught out and is calling for common sense.

Robin has since received an apology and his stick will be returned.

Airport officials are also working with airlines to make sure the rules are better communicated in future.

For example, a hiking pole like Robin's is not allowed but a walking stick or other metal device without a spike can be used.

Guernsey Airport adds: "Security regulations are set out by the UK Department for Transport.

"Guernsey Airport has no discretion in this matter.

"Airlines will arrange assistance for any passengers that require help due to mobility issues."

