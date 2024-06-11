New information signs have been erected at dolmen sites and other historical areas across Jersey.

Each display provides visitors with information about the special sites and their location.

For the first time, the boards will include the language of Jèrriais and also feature local artwork and facts about the surrounding wildlife and geology.

Millie Butel is the Landscape Engagement & Geopark Development Curator for the project and said: "The new signs replace old signage that was over ten years old and very weathered.

"Care has also been taken to ensure that the signage is as accessible as possible and we have worked closely with local access providers to achieve this.”

The project has been a collaboration between; Jersey Heritage, La Société Jersiaise, Jersey National Park, Government of Jersey, National Trust for Jersey and Megalithic Routes.

Mille adds: "The installation of the new signage in collaboration with Geopark partners is the first phase of activity to raise awareness about Jersey’s incredible geo-heritage by enhancing existing infrastructure and increasing the visibility of our island’s heritage."

There are 11 new information signs at sites across Jersey. Credit: Aspiring Jersey Island Geopark

Dolmens are prehistoric ritual monuments dating back to the Neolithic period. They're believed to be around 6000 years old.

New signage can be found at these sites:

Les Monts at Grantez and Le Dolmen des Géonnais in St Ouen

Le Couperon and Le Pouquelaye de Faldouet in St Martin

Le Mont Ubé in St Clement

La Table des Marthes and La Sergenté in St Brelade

La Ville-és-Nouaux in St Helier

La Hougue des Platons in Trinity

The Centre Stone in St John

La Motte in St Clement

Grosnez Castle in St Ouen

L’Île Agois in St Mary

Portelet Bay in St Brelade

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...