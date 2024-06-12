Three Jersey firefighters who saved a swimmer's life after he was caught in "horrendous conditions" at St Ouen's Bay have been recognised with prestigious awards.

Jonny Burch and Chris Sweeney were presented with the Jersey Humane Society Silver Medal and Nick Willis received the Bravery Parchment at a Government House ceremony.

Jonny explained: "It was a very dynamic incident and it is a privilege to work in an organisation such as ours, where teamwork is so important and the reliance on your team to have your back when needed.

Nick added: "It was a real thrill for me to be recognised for my small contribution to this difficult high tide rescue which we performed last summer."

Chris said: "It was a real surprise when I found out that I had been nominated for an award, it wasn't something that I would have expected. I know that the Silver Humane Society medals aren't given out frequently, which makes it feel extra special."

Dramatic footage from the night of the rescue, Sunday 20 August 2023, showed a firefighter wading into the sea to save a man after it was deemed too "treacherous" for lifeboats.

Play Brightcove video

Watch the dramatic rescue from August 2023. Pictures from the States of Jersey Fire and Rescue Service

Chief Fire Officer Paul Brown said: "There is no doubt that the efforts of the crew saved the life of the man in the water.

"It took several attempts to get the casualty to safety, due to the high tide, strong swell and rough conditions, and one of the rescuers needed hospital treatment for the injuries he sustained during the incident."

Both the swimmer and the firefighter who rescued him had to be treated by paramedics and taken to hospital after being repeatedly thrown against a wall by the rough seas.

The Jersey Humane Society is a local charity that recognises "individual acts of gallantry, courage and self-sacrifice in saving or attempting to save life".

Paul Battrick from the organisation added: "They put their lives at risk that night.

"The Jersey Humane Society was really impressed with the way they reacted in horrendous conditions. Words can never explain what they went through, but the video shows the power of the sea and the conditions they faced."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...