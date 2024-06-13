Credit: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases/Flickr and PA

More Jersey residents can now receive a free shingles vaccine after a decision by Public Health to give it to younger people.

Going forward the jab will now be offered when someone turns 60 rather than 70 with those aged 50 and over who have a weakened immune system also eligible.

Appointments should be booked through a GP with anyone over 60 still invited to get one when they turn 70.

Islanders aged 70-79 who have not previously been vaccinated for shingles can book an appointment.

However, the programme will not include anyone 80 or over as it is then deemed ineffective.

The shingles virus is most common in elderly people, affecting one in four adults during their lifetime.

It can cause an extremely painful rash and very serious complications in some cases.

Senior Nurse Advisor Emma Baker says: "Shingles is largely preventable through vaccination, avoiding unnecessary pain and suffering.

"I really do recommend that anyone who is eligible for the shingles vaccine takes this offer."

Official guidance about the vaccine, eligibility and possible side effects can be found here on the Government of Jersey's website.

