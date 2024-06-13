A Jersey politician is considering bringing forward a proposition to protect the status of cash in the island.

Sustainable Economic Development Minister, Deputy Kirsten Morel, wants to legally protect cash transactions to ensure Jersey does not become a fully cashless society.

It comes as review into the acceptance of cash payments has been launched by the Economic and International Affairs Scrutiny Panel.

Its aim is to understand how businesses and residents feel about cash acceptance, and whether they would like the island to protect cash payments or go completely cash-free.

Panel Chair, Deputy Montfort Tadier, says: "Our objective is to understand the interests of consumers and businesses [and] to understand how payment methods are changing in an increasingly digital and contactless world."

'Cash entails privacy and cash gives you a freedom to choose to save in the way you want to.' - Deputy Kirsten Morel Credit: ITV Channel

Deputy Kristen Morel is concerned that Jersey going cashless would infringe on residents' privacy and particularly affect elderly people and those trying to budget with cash.

He told ITV News: “It’s my belief that we shouldn’t lose cash and that’s why I’m thinking of bringing a proposition to ensure cash is maintained in Jersey.

“Cash entails privacy and cash gives you a freedom to choose to save in the way you want to.

“It can be cheaper and easier for banks and businesses [to do card transactions], but their cost savings shouldn’t be at the expense of our choice and freedom.” His proposition is unlikely to be brought to the States Assembly until 2025.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...