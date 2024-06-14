Jersey's government has confirmed that its current Chief Executive Officer will continue in his role until at least the end of the year.

Dr Andrew McLaughlin will start on a new contract from 1 July 2024 with a six-month review period.

Previously, he worked for NatWest in London, and before that, he was CEO of Royal Bank of Scotland International in Jersey.

He has lived in the island since May 2015 and has been a regular visitor since 1986 when he worked as a student in the island's hospitality sector.

He also has a first-class degree in economics and politics and a PhD in public policy.

Chief Minister Deputy Lyndon Farnham said in a statement: ‘‘I am pleased to be able to confirm that Andrew has agreed to continue in his role.

“Since starting with the Government last September, Andrew has provided clear leadership across the public service, ensuring good governance, sound financial control, and a collaborative approach to management.

"As a long-standing Jersey resident, he also has in- depth knowledge of the local economy and community.

“Retaining Andrew as our Chief Executive Officer will provide much-needed stability and continuity across the public sector.”

Dr McLaughlin said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to extend my time as CEO. It is a privilege to do this job and I will do all I can to help the Government deliver the best outcomes for Islanders.”

