Eight people from the Channel Islands have been rewarded for their hard work and dedication to the community by His Majesty the King.

Four people from Jersey and four from Guernsey have been named on King Charles III's Official Birthday Honours List for 2024.

Jersey

Mr Leslie Norman MBE

Leslie Norman

An MBE has been awarded to Leslie Norman for his services to people with learning disabilities in Jersey.

Mrs Rose Pallot MBE

Rose Pallot

Rose Pallot has also been awarded an MBE for her work at Mustard Seed Jersey, which focuses on easing suffering in Eastern Europe.

Mr Richard Robins MBE

Richard Robins

Richard Robins has been rewarded for his service as Trustee and Treasurer to Shelter Trust in Jersey which aims to tackle homelessness on the island.

Mr Ronald Perchard MBE

Rob Perchard

Ronald Perchard has been placed on the Kings honours list for his dedication to the Jersey Sea Cadet Corps.

Guernsey

Jurat David Robilliard MBE

David Robilliard

Jurat David Robilliard has been awarded for his services to the Church.

He has held posts such as Principal Officer of the States Assembly and Constitution Committee, Her Majesty’s Deputy Greffier and Secretary to the Bailiff of Guernsey.

This year marks 52 years of unbroken service as a member of the Deanery Synod.

Marguerite Talmage BEM

Margerite Talmage Credit: ITV Channel

Marguerite Talmage will receive a BEM for services to the Community in Guernsey.

Marguerite has been volunteering for 50 years across a variety of fields and in 2018 founded the Wellbeing Animals Guernsey (WAG) in 2018 after recognising the value of therapy dogs.

Jo Reeve BEM

Jo Reeve

Jo Reeve has also been placed on the honours list for his work for the Guernsey Government.

Mr Reeve is a civil servant and Director of International Relations and Constitutional Affairs for the States of Guernsey.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Reeve assumed responsibility for working with the UK Departments of State and commercial contractors to secure the Bailiwick’s supply lines.

Mark Mapp

Mark Mapp

A King's Ambulance Medal has been awarded to Mark Mapp for his work as Chief Executive Officer of Guernsey’s St John Ambulance & Rescue Service (SJARS).

Guernsey's Lieutenant-Governor said: "I am delighted that His Majesty has recognised the achievements of those receiving awards today.

"Each of the recipients has made significant contributions to their communities over many years and this public recognition is richly deserved. I congratulate them all."

What the different awards mean:

Commander of the British Empire (CBE)

Awarded to those with a leading role in regional affairs through achievement or service to the community, or a highly distinguished, innovative contribution in his or her area of activity.

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Awarded for distinguished achievement or service to the community in any field, including notable practitioners known nationally.

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Awarded for an outstanding achievement or service to the community that has a long-term, significant impact and stands out as an example to others.

British Empire Medal (BEM)

Awarded for a ‘hands-on’ service to the local community. This could be a long-term charitable or voluntary activity or innovative work that has made a significant difference.

Royal Victorian Medal

The Royal Victorian Order was established by Queen Victoria in 1896 as a personal award to recognise ‘distinguished personal service’ to the Monarch and her household. It was the first Order of Chivalry that was given at the sole discretion of the Sovereign.

