His Majesty The King's official birthday at Jersey's Government House cancelled

His Majesty The King's official birthday at Jersey's Government House has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled for 2024.

The popular event has been called off due to the bad weather forecasted for this evening.

The King’s Official Birthday [Levée], was due to take place this evening (Friday 14 June) at the Government House Grounds despite the weather.

However, Executive Assistant and Events Officer of Government House, Katie Lanyon says: "The decision has now been made to cancel the celebration of His Majesty The King’s Official Birthday at Government House this evening due to the bad weather forecast."

The Levée was to consist of a 21 Gun Salute by the 1781 Jersey Militia, a Marching Display and Beating of Retreat by the Band of the Island of Jersey and live music by La Ronde Concert Band.

There are no plans to reschedule the event and islanders are told to attend the 2025 Levée.

