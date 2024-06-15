Play Brightcove video

Hundreds have braved rainy weather in order to compete in Jersey's Island Walk.

The annual event is a key fixture in the island's calendar, but this year the route had to be altered due to the wet conditions.

Over 1600 people signed up this year, with Robert Syvret - Chair of the Island Walk Trust - saying:

"It's really going to help all the local charities ... we're looking to raise over £100,000 and we are well on the way to doing that".

Robert added: "The three main charities we're looking to support are the RNLI, Trees for Life and Skate Space".

Those who ran typically crossed the finish line around midday. Other participants will be crossing the finish line for the rest of the afternoon (Saturday 15 June).