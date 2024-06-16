The proportion of men reporting domestic abuse is rising year on year in Guernsey.

Figures from Citizens Advice reveal 23% of victims recorded by the service last year were male - or 14 of the 62 victims identified.

However, the service still suspect that domestic abuse of men is under-reported in the island, because the proportion is still smaller than ONS figures for England and Wales.

The report said: "It is likely that many people are reluctant to contact us or the Police".

Elsewhere, it was revealed that in 2023 there was a significant increase in the reporting of 'hidden' abuse: 'Psychological', 'Coercive Control' and 'Financial Abuse' accounted for 63% of cases.

