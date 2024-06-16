Proportion of men reporting domestic abuse rising year on year in Guernsey
The proportion of men reporting domestic abuse is rising year on year in Guernsey.
Figures from Citizens Advice reveal 23% of victims recorded by the service last year were male - or 14 of the 62 victims identified.
However, the service still suspect that domestic abuse of men is under-reported in the island, because the proportion is still smaller than ONS figures for England and Wales.
The report said: "It is likely that many people are reluctant to contact us or the Police".
Elsewhere, it was revealed that in 2023 there was a significant increase in the reporting of 'hidden' abuse: 'Psychological', 'Coercive Control' and 'Financial Abuse' accounted for 63% of cases.
