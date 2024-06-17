States of Guernsey Police Complaints Commission has called for a review into how complaints are processed.

In their most recent annual review, the Commission has expressed its support for a comprehensive review of the current process to inspire public confidence.

However, the Chairman of the Police Complaints Commission, Robert Jordan, clarified that the Commission has found that "in most cases, officers have acted with integrity and respect when dealing with the public."

In 2023, Guernsey Police saw 46 complaints against lower-ranked officers.

Of those, 19 were subject to supervised review, with 17 concluded with 'satisfied' statements and the last two needing no further action.

The other complaints were not investigated, with seven dealt with by informal resolution, three not progressing for various reasons, and others being sent to the Commission for review.

There were no complaints registered against senior officers last year.

The President of the Committee for Home Affairs, Deputy Rob Prow, said: "It is reassuring that the Commission has found most officers investigated act with integrity and respect.

"The Commission also rightly raise that the law around Police Complaints does need review, and the Committee is committed to undertaking that work.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...