A new inpatient mental health centre will start welcoming Jersey patients from next week.

The 16-bed Clinique Pinel will open its doors to patients transferring from Orchard House on Thursday 27 June.

Construction began at Clinique Pinel in 2020, as part of a refurbishment project alongside the existing Orchard House and Rosewood House.

The total project was originally slated to cost almost £8.2m, however, the final estimated cost is around £10.7m due to additional upgrading works.

Health Minister Deputy Tom Binet says it is a "long time coming", adding it is a "big improvement" compared to Orchard House.

En-suites are included with every room so patients no longer have to share bathroom spaces. Credit: ITV Channel

Clinique Pinel currently consists of 16 en-suite operational beds, but officials say the number can be increased if demand for mental health services in Jersey rises.

The intensive care unit is larger than Orchard Houses' so patients can be nursed safely and separately, with a separate assessment area for those detained by police.

In July, Clinique Pinel staff will work with police on a joint training programme to understand how to best support individuals with mental health needs.

Patients can request for a women-only space or men-only space, and young people can also be looked after separately. Credit: ITV Channel

The new facility will also contain women-only and men-only places, with a special ward designed for those aged over 65.

Garden spaces for flowers and growing vegetables have also been created, with an external garden space to follow once additional planning permission is secured.

Director of Mental Health and Adult Social Care, Andy Weir, said: "It's going to be better in a number of ways.

"I think it's brighter, it feels more therapeutic, and it gives an opportunity for some activities that we can't deliver in Orchard House."

