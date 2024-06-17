Push to increase cervical screenings in Guernsey

Figures reveal around a quarter of eligible islanders in Guernsey did not attend their cervical screening last year.

Checks are recommended every three years for those aged between 25 and 49 with a cervix and every five years for those aged 50 to 64.

Diane Mathews, Strategic Lead for Screening, said: "Approximately 74% of people aged 25-49 and 81% of people aged 50-64 attended their screening in Guernsey last year.

"This is positive news and an improvement on previous years. We would like to encourage even more islanders who are entitled to an appointment to take advantage of this free service.

"The test is quick (approximately 15 minutes) and importantly can help save lives by detecting the first signs of cervical disease so treatment can be given early before any abnormal cells turn cancerous."

Anyone with symptoms such as unusual bleeding, changes to discharge or unexpected pain should contact their doctor.