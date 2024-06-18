Firearms officers arrest man wielding a gun in St Helier

A man has been arrested in St Helier after wielding a gun.

At approximately 4pm on Tuesday 18 June, the States of Jersey Police received a call of a male acting suspiciously in King Street.

It was reported that the man was also making "threats of violence" with a gun.

Jersey Police deployed firearm officers, who found the man outside the shop and in possession of a BB gun.

Police have confirmed that a 43-year-old "was arrested under the Firearms (Jersey) Law and taken into custody."

