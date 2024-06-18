Guernsey's health board has confirmed at least one resident has died as a result of receiving infected blood.

Deputy Queripel Pursuant asked the Health and Social Care (HSC) Committee how many islanders were victims of the infected blood scandal, and if any had died as a result of receiving contaminated blood.

HSC said it was aware of fewer than ten victims of the scandal, with at least one to four deaths recorded.

The numbers are most likely vague to protect the identity of victims.

The infected blood scandal has been labelled as the "worst treatment disaster in the NHS", which saw more than 30,000 people infected with HIV and Hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s.

Deputy Pursuant also asked what support victims received from Public Health and whether steps were taken to pursue compensation for islanders.

HSC stated that victims "have received specialist care and treatment from a Consultant Virologist [...] with links to off-island providers at a national centre of excellence for advice and support."

On compensation, HSC said: "Officers will continue to engage with UK Government officials regarding the establishment of the compensation scheme and how it might extend to Bailiwick residents."

They warned, however, that further work has been delayed until after the UK's General Election on Thursday 4 July.

Ian Walden was diagnosed with Hepatitis C in 1994, after receiving the infected blood as a treatment for his haemophilia. Credit: ITV Channel

Ian Walden, a victim of the infected blood scandal, says he was awarded £20,000 from Guernsey's government between 2000 and 2008 and signed a waiver that he couldn't claim anything further related to the scandal.

However, he is questioning whether he may be entitled to compensation from the UK government.

He has also said he has not received help from the consultant virologist.

Ian explained: "I am relying on my GP who has been absolutely brilliant and being passed on under the Hemophilia Centre at Southampton, not for my Hepatitis but for my Hemophilia.

"They're keeping abreast of all the latest things."

