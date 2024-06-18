The Jersey Consumer Council is expanding its membership and is looking for new volunteers to join its team.

It is particularly interesting in hearing from younger consumers, those in their 20s and 30s, who are current under-represented in the organisation.

The council's chair, Carl Walker, said: "As the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite hard, we want to increase our membership so that we can help as many islanders as possible.

"From price checking and researching products to feeding back on new Government policy and helping consumers with everyday issues, a role on our Council is as varied as it is rewarding.”

The council also hopes to appoint a separate team of volunteer data researchers to further expand its price comparison service.

Another team may also be created to help, when required, with research, data gathering and special projects.

Anyone interested in applying for a role can do so via the Jobs page on gov.je.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...