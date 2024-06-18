A man has been found guilty of 10 sexual offences against a child at Jersey's Royal Court.

The crimes of Richard Louis Romeril, 49, included attempted attempted rape, sexual touching, and indecent assault, committed between March 2011 and March 2022.

During a seven-day trial, the court heard how the abuse happened almost weekly, progressively getting worse over time.

The Court heard how Romeril also kept underwear from his victim over several years, which police found hidden under his mattress.

States of Jersey Police first arrested Romeril in March last year, before bringing forward charges in September.

However, Romeril failed to attend Police headquarters to be charged, sparking an Island-wide search for him.

During the extensive investigation, police also found electrical devices belonging to Romeril where a large quantity of indecent images of children were found.

In total, Romeril was found guilty of:

Four counts of indecent assault.

Two counts of sexual touching without consent.

One count of causing a sexual act without consent.

Two counts of attempted rape.

One count of attempted sexual penetration without consent.

Romeril also pleaded guilty to:

Three counts of making indecent images of children.

One count of making prohibited images of children.

Detective Constable Sian Dupre welcomed the guilty verdicts, adding: "The victim has shown incredible courage coming forward to Police, with Romeril’s constant denials in the face of overwhelming evidence only adding extra stress to the victim."

"Their resilience and strength should be commended."

Romeril will be sentenced later this year.

