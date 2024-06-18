A Guernsey production of The Good Life will be brought to life with the help of a real goat.

Opening on Tuesday 18 June, the production is about the Good couple deciding to become self-sufficient in their London home.

But rather than using a puppet to play the Good family's goat, the production has enlisted the help of 14-month-old Kit.

"It's a very important role. [Geraldine] is an all-rounder and a super woman." - Chris Bougourd Credit: ITV Channel

Kit will play Geraldine, who is bought by the Goods to provide them with milk and fertiliser.

Chris Bougourd, who plays Tom Good in the production, came up with the idea of using a live farm animal.

He explained: "The UK production used a puppet goat, but come on, it's Guernsey!

"We've got some beautiful goats on the island, and it would be sacrilege not to use a Guernsey golden goat on stage."

The mild-mannered Kit is actually Geraldine's understudy, as the original goat was 'butt out' after being, in Chris' words, "quite naughty" with "a bit of an attitude".

"We're not sure how he's going to be all the lighting and noises but he's quite laid back." - Michelle Cox, mother to Kit's owner Credit: ITV Channel

Michelle Cox's daughter owns Kit. She explained: "Chris said it would be something really different and something that the audience isn't going to see all the time.

"[My daughter] is quite excited about it, and said she'd love to see Kit on stage.

"He's lovely and a real softie - my daughter's baby!"

