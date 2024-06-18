Plans have been approved to develop Guernsey's former Quayside into the Channel Islands' first Home Bargains store.

The Quayside application will include the retail building and associated parking, alongside six flats created from Dulston House, Quayside House, and La Croix.

Planning permission was applied for by TJ Morris Ltd last year for the site, which has been derelict since 2014.

It was feared the application would be rejected because the local planning brief for the area hadn't been finalised.

However, planners decided this development wouldn't prejudice it and gave it the go-ahead.

Development & Planning Authority President, Deputy Victoria Oliver, said: “We’re really pleased to see appropriate development come forward on a currently underutilised site.

"Our role involves balancing development to enable the economy while preserving and enhancing what makes Guernsey a great place to live."

Deputy Oliver hopes the move will make "a positive contribution to the area bringing investment and creating job opportunities".

