Guernsey and Jersey have announced public holidays for the visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Guernsey's Committee for Economic Development have confirmed their special public holiday will be held on Tuesday 16 July.

Meanwhile, Jersey has announced plans for a public holiday on Monday 15 July, but it will have to be approved by the States Assembly.

Jersey's Chief Minister, Deputy Lyndon Farnham, says "We are proposing a public holiday to mark this special occasion and to enable as many Islanders as possible to enjoy the day."

Both dates coincide with the King and Queen's visits to both islands respectively.

It marks King Charles III's first visit to the Channel Islands as Monarch.

Guernsey's President for Economic Development, Deputy Neil Inder, stated: "I do appreciate that this decision unavoidably comes at short notice for some, including those who will still need to staff their businesses and services.

"Ordinarily we would have taken time to consult with them, but I’m sure they’ll appreciate the speed at which we have had to make this decision, given how soon the visit will be."

"It is a historic occasion and a cause for celebration."

