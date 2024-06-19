A 17-year-old girl from Jersey has been jailed after attacking a boy with a machete, causing "significant injuries".

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will serve a one-year custodial sentence for grave and criminal assault at Greenfields Youth Centre and has been given a three-year restraining order.

The incident happened late in the evening on Sunday 19 November 2023 when the girl visited her victim's home in St Helier, armed with a machete.

She confronted him at his front door and a physical altercation took place.

Jersey Police say the boy was left with "significant injuries" to both of his hands and long-lasting scars.

The girl pled guilty to grave and criminal assault on Thursday 18 April 2024, admitting she had the machete at the time of the incident.

However, she denied intending to use it to cause harm.

