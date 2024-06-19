Guernsey's Committee for Home Affairs has confirmed it is considering adding a second phase of offences to its new domestic abuse law.

It will include making actions such as; non-fatal strangulation, stalking and drink spiking an offence under the new legislation.

The committee say they are also keen to create a register for domestic abuse offenders.

The new Domestic Abuse Law 2024 law is now in the final stages of consultation and is expected to be put in front of the States for approval by the end of the year.

Committee member, Deputy Sue Aldwell, said: "It was very heartening to see the whole States’ Assembly come together to support the Committee in bringing the suite of legislations needed to protect victims of Domestic Abuse, and I am very pleased that following that, the Domestic Abuse Law 2024 is nearly ready for submission.

"This significant piece of work will go a long way toward protecting victims of these horrible offences, and ensuring our courts and law enforcement have the powers to punish offenders."

The aim of these new measures is to protect victims, their families, and reduce the risk of reoffending.

The committee say it would also like to get into more schools to spread awareness of domestic abuse, build on the new sexual assault referral centre and eventually update existing laws and legislation.

Last week members of the committee attended the first Violence Against Women and Girls symposium.

Deputy Aldwell added: "Joined up thinking and multi-agency working is very important to tackle the widespread issue of Violence Against Women and Girls.

"I was pleased to see that on display at last week’s event, and I look forward to getting the new Law through the States."

