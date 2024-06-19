One of the Channel Islands' most popular visitor sites has been put up for sale.

The Jersey War Tunnels tell the story of the island's Occupation during the Second World War and are on the market with offers of more than £5.5 million being considered.

It is after the current owners of 60 years decided the area needs fresh impetus to help it become a "leading, world-class tourist attraction".

The listing by Daisy Hill Real Estate Limited (DHRE) details what the hefty price tag covers, such as 29.5 acres and thousands of unique artefacts including an Enigma machine.

DHRE Director Richard Barnes says: "It is a unique attraction with scope for even greater school and adult targeted educational content.

"The site certainly has the potential for further growth for diversification with extensive grounds, and with experienced owners at the helm it can be elevated from a regional attraction to world-class."

The current owners have reassured visitors and staff that while the site is on the market, there will be no changes to day to day operations and no job losses, with the attraction expected to welcome thousands of people in the coming months.

It is being sold as a trading business and there are no plans to close if a buyer cannot be found.

The site has a 1,000-metre underground tunnel complex with an award-winning exhibition, visitor centre, two escape rooms and a garden of reflection.

It welcomed 75,000 people through its doors in 2023.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...