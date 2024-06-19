British Airways will run eight more flights a week between Jersey and London Gatwick.

The airline has revealed plans to increase the number of BA Euroflyer services to 19 per week from Monday 4 November 2024.

This will bring it broadly in line with the company's route to London Heathrow which is not affected by the changes and currently offers 21 services a week.

Passengers will also be able to access more than 60 new destinations such as Madeira's capital Funchal and the Caribbean through increased connections to international routes.

Ports of Jersey Chief Executive, Matt Thomas, says: "These extra flights will provide a further boost to our connectivity and more choices for passengers.

"British Airways will station its aircraft in Jersey overnight for the early morning flights to both Heathrow and Gatwick, allowing customers to select a 7am flight to either destination."

Sustainable Economic Development Minister, Deputy Kirsten Morel, adds: "It's vitally important that we have reliable connections with the rest of the world, so this is great news and illustrates the good work being done by the Ports of Jersey.

"Building our air and sea links not only boosts confidence but also sends a clear message that will encourage investment in both the visitor economy and other sectors."

Passengers who have already booked flights that will be affected by the schedule changes will be contacted by British Airways in the coming days.

