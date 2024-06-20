Jersey Bulls have earmarked the start of the 2025-26 season to create a women's team.

The club is hosting its first female training camp this week and with all three sessions fully booked, demand appears high.

Bulls Chief Executive Ian Horswell has been working on the idea behind the scenes.

He explains: "We need to dip our toe into the UK scene by playing cup competitions. The attractive one is the Women's FA Cup which would be a fantastic thing to enter.

"W hen we enter the women's league, there's only six divisions so we'd be coming in at division six and there's a lot of professional Football League clubs at that level. It'd be fantastic to see some EFL kits at Springfield."

The prospect of playing for Bulls has gone down well with some of the island's female players.

Soraya Da Conceicao says: "It would mean a lot to us. We only have three teams in the league so if we could all get together and play in the same team that would be fantastic."

Lauren Trachy adds: "I've followed the men's team since they formed in 2019 but I think having that opportunity for women as well would be really positive, brilliant."

This week Bulls have hosted some professional coaches for their training camp, including Stoke City's Angela Smith who believes creating the women's team could have long-term benefits.

She explains: "I think it would be massive for the island but not just for the girls that are going to play now.

"Everybody needs a role model and there are children in primary school who are desperate to play, who will look at players and think that could be me, so it's so important that the island starts now."

Guernsey FC have already enjoyed success with their women's team which began playing in 2023 and Jersey Bulls will hope they can follow in their footsteps.

