Jersey's Chief Minister has pushed back bringing in the living wage, delaying one of the key targets he made when he came into power.

Deputy Lyndon Farnham's decision to shift its proposed introduction from January to April 2025 has been made off the back of significant pressure from local businesses.

Speaking to ITV News at a Chamber of Commerce lunch, Deputy Farnham explained: "I'm discussing this with the Social Security and Economic Development Ministers because introducing increases to payroll in January will be much harder for businesses in the quieter months of the year, so I'm hoping we can push that to April.

"I would like step one from 1 April 2025 and step two from 1 April 2026, just to help businesses."

Employers currently have to pay staff a minimum salary of £11.64 an hour, rather than the living wage of £13.41 which is set by the charity Caritas Jersey under licence from the UK's Living Wage Foundation.

Reacting to Deputy Farnham's comments, the organisation posted on X, formerly Twitter: "Very disappointed ... Pushing back next MW [minimum wage] increase to April means those in poverty/low wages are not helped at most difficult time of year! Business prioritised over people. Poor!"

Businesses however have welcomed the move and any changes to the minimum wage will still have to be approved by politicians in the States Assembly.

