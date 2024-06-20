A man has been hospitalised in Guernsey after a car went over the side of cliffs at Jerbourg.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the island's south-east coast at around 9:30am on Thursday morning (20 June).

Guernsey Police say they received multiple 999 calls reporting a vehicle had driven over the cliff edge.

A major incident was declared and officers responded with support from the Ambulance Service, Fire & Rescue Service, Coast Guard, Cliff Rescue, and Guernsey Civil Protection.

Police officers gave first aid to the man before they were joined by members of the ambulance and fire service.

Specialist cliff rescuers helped extract him from the area and he has now been transferred to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital where his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Guernsey Police also confirmed that there was only one person in the vehicle and there are no other reported injuries.

