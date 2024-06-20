People seeking help for chronic pain quadruples in four years in Jersey

The number of people in Jersey seeking help for chronic pain has quadrupled over the past four years.

The charity, Pain Support Jersey, has seen its membership increase from 64 in 2020, to 260 today.

Doctors estimate that 25 percent of islanders will be suffering with some form of chronic pain condition, with 10 percent of Jersey's working age population struggling to maintain a job because of it.

Health services in both Bailiwicks are reporting a steady increase in demand, partly due to an ageing population and partly due to more sedentary and high stress lifestyles.

Movement and exercise are vital for recovery - Pain Support Jersey puts on free classes twice a week aimed at relieving chronic pain.

Physiotherapist Mike Du Feu told ITV News: "With people with pain we tend to see a lot of bracing and muscular tension so part of the work that we do is try to help them reduce that tension and improve their movement and ultimately their quality of life."

Kerry Torpy, who suffers from hip pain after she shattered her pelvis in a car accident, says the classes have given her a new support network.

She said: "I feel more hopeful and supported because being around people that understand pain with you makes a big difference. "

Kate Kelly, from Pain Support Jersey, said: "We're a friendly group, we're like a big family and we come together, we lift each other up, we share stories and there is lots and lots of laughter along the way too."

