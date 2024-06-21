Football fans in Jersey will soon be able to watch matches from Euro 2024 on a free public large screen.

All knockout games will be broadcast live at a family-friendly zone in Howard Davis Park from Saturday 29 June to Sunday 14 July.

Alcohol will not be allowed at the events but supporters are encouraged to bring their own food and soft drinks.

Matches start at 5pm and 8pm with the big screen area opening 45 minutes before kick-off - supporters are not allowed to stay in the zone between games.

Fans can arrive through any of the normal park entrances and no seating will be provided.

Some games that are expected to attract large crowds will be ticketed to control numbers and can be collected for free from gov.je/events

The website also includes a full list of what is and is not permitted, supporters can bring small bags and blankets.

Sports Minister Andy Jehan says: "We want to create an environment where everyone can enjoy the thrill of the Euros, no matter who they support.

"Hopefully the pubs and bars will be packed and this is an additional alternative which will be more family-orientated with a vibrant and exciting atmosphere."

Jimmy Kelly, Chair of Jersey FA's Board of Directors, adds: "This is an excellent initiative that will showcase the diverse population of our island, as well as capturing the impact that a major sports event can have on the Jersey community.

"If previous international football competitions are anything to go by, we expect a significant increase in the number of people wanting to play and we hope that this event will inspire islanders in the same way."

The fan zone is subject to permission being granted by Jersey's Bailiff.

