Jersey abortion rates at their highest level since 2002

Abortion rates in Jersey are at their highest level since 2002.

Around 260 terminations were recorded last year according to a report by Public Health Intelligence.

This marks an 8% increase from 2022, when there were 240.

On average, Jersey's abortion rate is lower than that of England and Wales but higher than the EU.

Medical abortions accounted for 93% of all terminations, 92% were performed at less than 10 weeks gestation.

The number of abortions at 10-12 weeks fell from 49% in 2001 to 8% in 2023.

The report's authors said that publishing these statistics could help to inform future health strategies in Jersey.

They said: "The report seeks to support informed decision-making and enhance understanding of the factors influencing abortion trends in our community.

"This year's findings will help guide future public health strategies and improve reproductive health services."