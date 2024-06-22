Two years after the 2022 general election, the Jersey Official Election Guide has launched a new campaign to encourage islanders to stand for office in 2026.

The Plan to Stand project is aimed at Jersey residents of all ages and professions who want to "make a difference in their community".

It's purpose is to improve the public understanding and awareness of Jersey's political system.

Emily Thomas is the Vote.je Campaign Manager and says the scheme has been created from feedback provided by islanders.

She adds: "The aim is that islanders will be motivated to turn out and vote in 2026 because there are plenty of high calibre options on the ballot paper that align with voters’ views and values.

"The ‘Plan To Stand’ campaign sets out to inspire and empower potential candidates to take action early and prepare to deliver their best possible election campaign that builds connections and trust with voters."

At the next election, which is scheduled for 2026, islanders will be able to vote for a new States Assembly which is made up of 37 deputies and 12 Connétables.

To prepare those who may want to run for one of the roles, Vote.je will be publishing a regular newsletter as well as informative videos on its social media pages.

The Plan to Stand campaign has been put together with input from the 2022 Jersey Opinions and Lifestyle Survey (JOLS) and academic research with Nottingham Trent University.

